‘Bengal sees significant dip in maternal mortality in 2022-23’

Kolkata: The number of maternal death has come down in Bengal following a series of initiatives taken by the state health department.



In 2022-23, the state registered the lowest number of maternal deaths compared to the corresponding figures in the past three years.

According to health department data, around 1,112 maternal deaths occurred across Bengal in 2022-23 whereas in 2021-22, the figure was registered at 1,234. The figure has gone down by 122 in the past year which is a significant development.

In a bid to reduce the maternal mortality rate in Bengal, the state health department had formed an expert team to review the situation in the areas where maternity deaths are being reported. The team visited the hospitals from time to time and carried out a detailed probe in this regard.

Special antenatal clinics were opened at all the block primary health centres where the doctors check the health conditions of pregnant mothers at least twice a week. Follow-ups are done on a regular basis on those whose health condition is serious. The health department has been assessing the situation at the ground level through different means.

The team was formed to ensure that expectant mothers undergo health check-ups properly at a primary level and high-risk mothers are identified. The committee also took steps so that the number of deliveries in the primary and secondary level hospitals goes up and quality treatment is given. “Norms will be strengthened so that patients’ health conditions are assessed in a better way at the medical college hospitals. Cesarean audits will be carried out in all hospitals and unnecessary cesarean deliveries have to be checked,” a senior health official said.

To further reduce the incidents of maternal mortality rate and to bring the figure below 1000, the medical college hospitals will ensure that their expert doctors will monitor the works of doctors involved in primary and secondary health care. ASHA workers will be trained in those areas where the maternal mortality rate is still higher.

The number of teenage pregnancies is much higher in Bengal compared to other states. Steps are being taken to identify teenage couples and bring them under family planning. “In the past four years, teenage pregnancy remained at around 23 per cent,” an official said.