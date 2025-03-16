Bengal schools to start next semester early

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has instructed schools to begin Semester III (first semester of Class XII) classes for the 2025-26 academic year from the first week of April.

Since Class XI results will not be out before the new semester begins, students will be allowed to attend Semester III classes provisionally. However, a recent notification from WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee clarified that students must pass their Class XI examinations to continue in Class XII. Those who fail will be barred from continuing and must repeat the year, re-taking Semester I and Semester II.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions among educators. Some believe the early start will help students prepare better for their higher secondary board exams. “With limited teaching days, every extra day is valuable,” said a Kolkata school headmaster. However, others fear it may increase student stress. “Attending classes without knowing results can be anxiety-inducing,” said an educationist. Several teachers’ organisations have suggested delaying the start of Semester III until Class XI results are out.

“The decision to send failed students back to Class XI is not psychologically beneficial.

It would be better to start Semester III after mid-April, once results are published,” said Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of Shikshanuragi Aikya Mancha. Some teachers have suggested faster result publication to avoid uncertainty.

Despite concerns, the WBCHSE has urged all schools to comply with the directive.