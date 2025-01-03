‘Bengal saw revolution in healthcare with Rs 1.5L cr invested in last 10 yrs’

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed a revolution in healthcare with Rs 1.5 lakh crore being invested in the last decade.

“A decade of healthcare transformation with ₹1.5 Lakh Crore invested! Under the inspiring leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, , Bengal’s healthcare revolution is ensuring world-class facilities and a healthier future for all. Progress that truly speaks for itself!,” Trinamool Congress wrote on its X handle on Friday.

The number of medical colleges in the state has gone up to 35 from 11 in the last 12 years. The number of MBBS seats have gone up from 1,300 to over 5,000. The achievement of Bengal in the healthcare sector was recently highlighted by different speakers at a seminar organized by Assocham. More than 2.5 crore families in the state have reaped benefits of Swasthya Sathi scheme while 160 health units were opened for free health check up. About 110 fair price shops came up in the state selling generic medicines at a discount of 70-75 per cent.

One in four healthcare facilities surveyed in Bengal has attained National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification, the highest among states. Only two Union territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu and Chandigarh have more facilities that have bagged the certification.