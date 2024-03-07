‘Bengal safest place in India for women’

Kolkata: Rebutting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that atrocities are being committed against women in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, said that the state is the safest place for the women in the country.



PM Modi, from his Barasat rally on Wednesday, attacked the Trinamool Congress government on the Sandeshkhali issue. He had described the Trinamool government as “anti-women”, alleging that women in Bengal are outraged and the “storm of Sandeshkhali” won’t remain restricted and will spread across Bengal.

Banerjee, while addressing a gathering, said: “Yesterday, BJP leaders said women are tortured in Bengal. I can challenge that women are the safest in Bengal. Where were you when women were paraded naked in Manipur, when a woman was raped and her body forcibly cremated in Hathras? Have you forgotten Bilkis (Bano)? Women in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Hathras do not get justice. Where were the BJP leaders when women were set on fire in Manipur.”

She added: “You talk about respect for women. Your party MP assaulted a woman boxer and he was made the chairman of the boxing board.”

Banerjee led a women’s rally on Thursday which started from College Street and ended at Dharmatala. Her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also took part in it. Every year, Mamata leads a march of women to mark the International Women’s Day on March 8 but this time the rally was held a day before due to ‘Shiv Ratri’ on March 8.

Women voters form a key support base for the Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee consolidated this base through various schemes such as Kanyashri, Rupashree and Lakshmir Bhandar.

TMC wrote on X: “On the eve of #InternationalWomensDay, the presence of Smt. @MamataOfficial sparked an outpouring of love from the people. Our leader engaged with countless strong women, resonating with their spirit and celebrating the essence of womanhood as she stands committed to uplifting their lives.”