Bengal Safari Park witnesses record crowd on Christmas

Siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park witnessed a record footfall on Christmas as 5,731 visitors arrived at the park to celebrate the festival.

The surge in visitors led park authorities to take special measures, including the addition of safari buses to accommodate the crowd. On Christmas alone, the park generated a record revenue of Rs 8.75 lakh. This also marked a significant increase in footfall compared to the previous year when 3,700 visitors came to the park. To ensure that everyone could participate in the safari, park authorities extended operations from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm and deployed 21 buses, including 7 additional ones.

The park staff worked tirelessly to ensure smooth operations while prioritising the well-being of the animals.

Saurav Chowdhury, the Member Secretary of the State Zoo Authority, expressed his satisfaction, stating: “A large number of people visited the park, and we ensured that they faced no inconvenience. We expect an even bigger crowd on December 31.” Visitors enjoyed picnics with family and friends amidst the park’s natural beauty.

Many tourists brought food from home, creating a picnic-like atmosphere throughout the day. Families and children delighted in the wildlife and scenic surroundings.

“The atmosphere of Bengal Safari is beautiful. We are celebrating Christmas here with our children, and it’s been a wonderful experience,” said Sawanti Ghosh, a visitor who came from Malbazar with her family. The park sources also stated that the Lion Safari is expected to commence in February, which will also attract a large number of visitors. The Bengal Safari Park, a favorite winter destination, remains open daily until January.

The festive crowd is expected to continue as tourists flock to Siliguri to celebrate New Year’s Eve, making the park one of the region’s most sought-after attractions.