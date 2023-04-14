Bengal Safari Park to remain open 7 days a week till June 15

siliguri: With the rush of tourists to the region, especially to Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills, the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri has decided to keep its gates open throughout the week, including on Mondays and other holidays till June 15. This decision has been taken to cope up with the tourist rush. Many tourists pay a visit to the Bengal Safari Park on their way to the hills or while returning.



Kamal Sarkar, Director, Bengal Safari Park stated: “This is the tourist season with the number of tourists increasing with each passing day. So, it has been decided to keep the park open every day.” On weekdays, on an average, around 1500 visitors visit the park daily. On holidays, about 2,500 visitors visit the park per day. From the day of New Year, the number has increased. On New Year’s day (January 1, 2023) 5,565 visitors had visited the park, which resulted in a revenue generation of Rs 6.7 lakh, the highest ever on any single day. Located on the fringes of Siliguri, the park is spread over an area of 297 hectares. It is a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was inaugurated by her in 2016.

At present, the park has elephants, Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, Barking deer, Blackbucks, Hog Deer, spotted deer, Sambars, Rhino, six Gharials, a pair of Himalayan Black Bear, Kangaroo and birds. It boasts herbivore safari, tiger safari, leopard safari, bear safari and elephant safari.

Not only that, the park has crocodiles, various birds of the country and abroad. There is a separate park with butterflies. Besides, the park has started adventure activities like Zipline, Burma Bridge. So, this safari park is an ideal place to spend the whole day.

“We used to close the park once a week on Mondays for the cleaning of enclosures. However with the increase in tourist traffic, we decided not to close the park anymore. Many visitors visit the park during the summer vacation of schools. No one will have to go back without visiting the park now,” the Director added.