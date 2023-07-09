Bengal Safari Park to get new look in three weeks

Siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park is all set to get a new look before the Durga Pujas. Several new projects are going on inside the park.



On Friday, a team from the State Forest department visited the park and held a meeting with the park authorities. Rajendra Jakhar, the chief conservator of forests (wildlife, north) was also present. The team surveyed all the ongoing work and also inspected the health condition of the animals in the park.

“We have plans to give a new look to the park. Many new segments will be introduced at the park. New animals will be brought to the park.

The work of making enclosures for the new animals is going on. We hope within the next three weeks we will be able to showcase something new to the visitors of the park,” said Sourav Chowdhury, the Member Secretary of West Bengal Zoo Authority.

The Bengal Safari Park of Siliguri is hugely popular both among the local residents and tourists. Lions and Hippopotamus will be brought to the park. The park is setting up a giant enclosure for lions. A pond is being constructed for hippopotamus. New mascots of different animals have been set up at the park to give it a new look. A fountain has also come up.

An artificial butterfly breeding centre will be set up in the park soon. Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, is scheduled to visit the park after three weeks.

With news of a few black bucks infected with Tuberculosis, the team that visited the park also inspected the health of the animals.