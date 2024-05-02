Bengal Safari Park takes special measures to beat the scorching heat

Siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park authorities have taken special precautions to save animals from intense heat. The authorities are making sure that the wildlife is protected from the extreme temperature with changes made in their diet along with other preventive measures.

“We have made all the necessary arrangements for the animals to provide them comfort in the intense heat. Vets are observing the wildlife of the park. We have made some changes in their diet as per the advice of the vets,” said Sourav Chowdhury, member secretary of West Bengal Zoo Authority.

To keep animals hydrated, clean drinking water is being provided all the time. Water bodies and ponds inside the animal enclosures are regularly filled with water so that the animals can bath and cool off. Also, pond water is regularly replaced to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

In order to prevent dehydration and nutrient loss ORS, Vitamin-C and Vitamin B Complex supplements are being added to the drinking water provided to the animals.

Ice bars have been provided in the animal night shelters as summer enrichment for maintaining convenient temperature. Shaded areas have been provided in all the enclosures by undertaking thatched roofing, agronet covering and plantation of shade trees. Additionally, small to medium sized shade houses have been made for birds, primates and herbivores. Water sprinklers and showers have been installed in the animal enclosures to regulate the body temperature of animals by keeping them adequately hydrated. Round-the-clock monitoring of the animals’ health and behaviour is being done by the staff, officials and veterinarians to prevent heat-related illness this summer season. Adequate air coolers, stand fans, ventilations, exhaust fans have been installed in the animal night shelters. Feed is being provided in the early morning and late afternoon. Fruits having higher water content have been incorporated in the diet of primates, bears and birds.

To prevent an emergent situation arising due to power outage or system failure which may cause potential threats to zoo animals, arrangements of generators and inverters have been made available.

The current temperature of Siliguri ranges between 36 and 40 degree Celsius.