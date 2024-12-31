Bengal Safari Park sets all-time record of visitors and revenue

Siliguri: Bengal Safari Park witnessed a historic day on the last Sunday of 2024, setting new records for visitor turnout and one-day income. According to park authorities, 6,018 visitors thronged the park, generating an all-time high revenue of Rs. 10.23 lakh in a single day.

The previous record of 5,700 visitors and earnings of Rs. 9.90 lakh was significantly surpassed.

Adding to the excitement, more than 2,500 people opted for the safari, leading to operational adjustments. To accommodate the overwhelming influx, the number of safari buses was increased from 14 to 21.

Sourav Chowdhury, the Member Secretary of the State Zoo Authority said, “We have ensured a seamless experience for the tourists. We are optimistic about setting new records on New Year’s Day.”