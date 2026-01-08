Bengal Safari Park: Rare mandrill birth boosts conservation efforts

Siliguri: Bengal Safari Park begins the New Year on a positive note with a significant conservation achievement. After successfully breeding tigers, lions and Himalayan black bears, the park has now achieved the success of breeding a Mandrill, an animal listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The achievement has come after a gap of two years, making it even more special for the park authorities.

The Mandrill was born last week, coinciding with the New Year celebrations, bringing immense joy to the Park. Bengal Safari Park is the only facility in North Bengal—and in the entire state—to house Mandrills. Park officials have confirmed that both the mother and the infant are in good health. “There are no Mandrills in any other zoo in the state, so we were particularly concerned about their well being. The successful breeding has made us extremely happy. Both the mother and the baby are doing well, and all necessary care is being provided,” said E Vijay Kumar, director of Bengal Safari Park.

In December 2023, three mandrills were brought to Bengal Safari Park from the Tata Steel Jamshedpur Zoological Park under an animal exchange programme. A separate enclosure was constructed for them at a cost of Rs 23.54 lakh. Special arrangements were also made to ensure the animals remained comfortable during the harsh winter conditions.

After two continuous years of careful monitoring and nurturing, the Mandrill pair named Vishnu and Niyati have successfully given birth to a healthy baby. To protect the newborn from the cold, the park has provided jute sacks and straw, and is maintaining strict surveillance. Special changes have also been made to Niyati’s diet to help her maintain body warmth after giving birth. The Mandrill (Mandrillus sphinx) is a large monkey, native to west central Africa. It is one of the most colorful mammals in the world, with red and blue skin on its face and posterior.