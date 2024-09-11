Bengal Safari Park prepares for lion cubs as Tanaya’s pregnancy ends

SILIGURI: Bengal Safari Park is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares for the arrival of its first lion cubs. Tanaya, the lioness brought from Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoo along with her partner Suraj, is nearing the end of her pregnancy.



The lion couple had arrived at the Bengal Safari Park on February 12, and Tanaya is now approximately 100 days pregnant. If everything proceeds as expected, park authorities are hopeful that the cubs will be born this September. This news has led to a delay in launching the lion safari at the park.

The park, which has previously made headlines for its success in breeding tigers, is now embarking on the challenge of breeding lions.

However, the mortality rate of lion cubs is significantly higher, with nearly 50 percent failing to survive, especially in captivity where the life expectancy of lions is shorter compared to tigers.

Park officials are taking extra precautions to ensure Tanaya’s health and the safety of her cubs. Sourabh Chowdhury, Member Secretary of the State Zoo Authority, said: “Tanaya is doing very well, and we are monitoring her round the clock. Experts are closely supervising her care.”

Vijay Kumar, director of Bengal Safari Park, expressed optimism about the impending birth. “Tanaya got pregnant soon after arriving here. We are providing her with all the necessary care and attention, including a special diet and regular vitamins to ensure her well-being,” he said.

To ensure the best possible outcome, Tanaya is being closely observed, and special accommodations have been made for her comfort in the night shelter.

Bengal Safari Park’s track record of tiger breeding has been exemplary, with 14 tigers born in captivity. The park now hopes to replicate that success with its lion population.