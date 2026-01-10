Bengal Safari Park makes special winter arrangements for animals

Siliguri: Siliguri is currently experiencing an intense cold spell, with temperatures dropping sharply at night. While daytime temperatures are hovering between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius, the mercury is dipping to nearly 9 degrees Celsius after sunset. As the cold continues to intensify, special arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of animals housed at Bengal Safari Park.

The Bengal Safari Park authorities have implemented a series of winter-care measures for animals to protect them from the harsh cold. Facilities such as blowers, heaters, and heating pads have been installed in animal enclosures. In addition, jute sacks and straw have been provided in several shelters to help animals retain body warmth.

Along with infrastructural support, changes have also been made to the animals’ diet plans to help them cope with the cold weather. E Vijay Kumar, Director of Bengal Safari Park, said that all possible steps have been taken to safeguard the animals from winter conditions.

“Heaters, blowers and heating pads have been arranged in the enclosures. Dietary changes have also been introduced. Herbivores like deer and rhinoceroses are being given nut-based food, while carnivores such as lions, leopards and tigers are being fed red meat and fat-rich food, including mutton, goat and beef, to help maintain body warmth,” he said.

Authorities have also instructed staff to maintain strict vigilance in night shelters, particularly between midnight and 5 a.m., when temperatures drop the most.

Thermometers have been installed in each shelter to monitor temperatures regularly. It has been noted that carnivorous animals require a higher intake of food during winter, and their feeding schedules have been adjusted accordingly.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature of Siliguri was 22.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 9 degrees Celsius. In Darjeeling, the maximum temperature was between 13 to 14.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 03.4 to 01.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, this cold and dry weather will prevail over the next seven days. Gopinath Raha, on behalf of the department, said: “Dry weather is most likely to prevail. Shallow to moderate fog reducing visibility (999–200 m) is likely to prevail in the morning hours at a few places in the Darjeeling district till January 14. Dry weather is most likely to prevail till January 16. Night temperatures will be more or less similar over the next seven days.”