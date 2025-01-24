Bengal Safari Park makes arrangements to protect animals from biting cold

Siliguri: Bengal is currently in the grip of winter, with temperatures plunging across the state and snowfall blanketing different locations. The biting cold has affected not only humans but also the animals in zoos across Bengal, prompting the state Forest department and zoo authorities to take special measures to protect the animals from the harsh weather.

In a bid to ensure the comfort and well-being of the animals, extensive arrangements have been made by the Bengal Safari Park authorities for its animals. Heaters and blowers have been installed in various enclosures and additional bedding materials like jute bags and straw have been provided. The diet plans for many animals have also been revised to help them cope with the cold.

“We’ve installed 6 heaters and 6 blowers to shield the animals from the cold. Changes in food have also been made. Herbivores like deer and rhinoceroses are being fed nuts, while carnivorous animals such as lions, leopards and tigers are being given red meat, including goat and beef, which helps keep their bodies warm,” said E Vijay Kumar, Director of the park.

Reptiles, especially snakes, hibernate during this time, so their enclosures have been equipped with wooden mats to block cold air. For larger animals like tigers and lions, heaters and blowers are turned on during the morning. Wooden platforms and sacks are also provided to protect them from the cold ground. For deer, dry leaves, sacks and straw for warmth have been added.

Additional measures have also been implemented, such as night monitoring from midnight to 5 am. Workers have been instructed to maintain vigilance, with thermometers being used to track the temperature inside the enclosures. The food intake for carnivorous animals has been slightly increased during the winter months to meet their nutritional needs.