Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri welcomes three new lion cubs

Siliguri: In a delightful development ahead of the festive season, Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri welcomed three new lion cubs, bringing the total number of lion cubs at the park to four.

Lioness Tanaya gave birth to the new cubs in March. The long-awaited lion safari might be inaugurated before Durga Puja.

The news was announced by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb during the Van Mahotsav 2025 celebration, held at Bengal Safari Park on Monday.

“The Bengal Safari Park has not only become a thriving hub for wildlife but is now a recognised breeding centre for tigers. We have four new lion cubs and efforts are ongoing to begin the lion safari before Durga Puja. Plans are also in place to introduce giraffes and kangaroos to the park in the future,” said the Mayor. However, Vijay Kumar the Park Director said: “Some construction work is still pending in the safari enclosure. Once that is completed, we’ll be in a position to begin the safari. We are trying our best to start it soon.” The newborn cubs are in a night shelter with their mother. They are under the observation of park staff.

Meanwhile, Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar announced the establishment of a dedicated police outpost at the park to ensure visitor safety, particularly during high-traffic festival days. The Bengal Safari Police Outpost will be staffed with one officer, two assistant sub-inspectors and five constables, with police bike patrols operating regularly within the premises.

“This security initiative is designed to manage large crowds and ensure the safety of both animals and visitors. We are trying to set up the outpost within this week,” Commissioner Sudhakar stated.

Meanwhile, the Mayor also addressed the long-neglected ‘Karmateertha’ project—an initiative under ‘Anandadhara’ built across five acres opposite the safari park.

Designed to empower women from self-help groups by providing space to sell their products, the facility has since fallen into disrepair. The Mayor pledged to inspect the structure personally, prepare a report and forward it to the District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri for further action.