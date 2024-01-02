Bengal Safari Park generates revenue of about Rs 65 lakh

Siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park of Siliguri has created a new record in the New Year. From December 24 to January 1, the park hosted around 40,000 visitors which resulted in generating a revenue of Rs 65 lakh.



A revenue of Rs 15 lakh and 60 thousand was generated within just two days — December 31 and January 1 — which was a record.

Kamal Sarkar, director of Bengal Safari Park said: “Every year during the festive season a large number of people come to the park. Therefore, we had made all the necessary arrangements to control the crowd. We have arranged more safari vehicles to meet the demand of visitors. The number of visitors this year has drawn a new record.”

The Bengal Safari Park has already become one of the favorite tourist destinations. With the aim of making the park more attractive, the state government has taken several initiatives.

New animals are being brought to the park, adventure activities have been increased and the government has also sanctioned more funds to expand the Safari area. Generally, day by day, the number of tourists is increasing.

The park hosted 7,956 visitors on January 1 which generated a revenue of Rs 9 lakh 9 thousand. On December 24 and 25, around 10,000 visitors went to the park, which generated a revenue of more than Rs 10 lakh.

On January 1, 70 per cent of tickets were booked online and the rest were booked from the ticket counter. To control the heavy crowd, the park authorities had to borrow vehicles from outside. However, due to the crisis of tickets, many visitors had to go back without doing safari.

Rita Das from Alipurduar who went to the park on Monday with her family said: “We had booked tickets online therefore, we did not face any difficulty. The park has been decorated beautifully.

We enjoyed it a lot.”