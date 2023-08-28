Bengal Safari Park draws record 1.26 lakh visitors in 8 months

Siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park is on the way to create another record. The park authorities are hopeful that the number of visitors to the park will break all past records in the current financial year.



Within eight months, about 1.26 lakh visitors have already visited the park. The revenue generated has been Rs 3 crore 23 lakh so far.

Last year, only 80,000 visitors visited the park in the first eight months. By the end of the year, the number of visitors increased to 3.5 lakh. The park earned about Rs 6 crore last year.

This year, the park authorities are sure that all the records will be broken by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the state government has approved 43 hectare land for the expansion of the park. Furthermore, the park will be decorated beautifully.

“The number of animals in the park will increase, which will generally attract more tourists. A huge number of tourists visited the park during the festive season and after that new animals will be brought to the park within December. We are hopeful that there will be more footfall during the winter season too,” said Jyotipriya Mallick, the state Forest minister.

On Saturday, the Forest minister inaugurated the Nature Interpretation Center at the park.

Four new water ATMs have been introduced for the convenience of visitors.

Also, the area for rhinoceros safari has been increased to 5 acres of land.

Out of 43 hectares of land, arrangements are being made for lions and tiger safari on 23 hectares of land. Lions, giraffes, zebras, more tigers, black panthers will be brought to the park within December. Currently, the Safari park is spread across 297 hectares of land.