Bengal Safari Park breaks all records with ‘over Rs 71L revenue in Oct alone’

Siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park records its highest-ever earnings and gears up for major attractions in the coming months. Breaking all previous records, the park has reported a remarkable surge in revenue, with officials optimistic about an even busier tourist season ahead.

According to park authorities, Bengal Safari Park had earned Rs 61 lakh during the festive months of Durga Puja to Bhai Phota in 2024.

This year, the park surpassed all expectations, registering Rs 71 lakh in revenue in October alone, the highest ever since its inception. The impressive growth has left the management thrilled as footfall continues to rise year after year.

“Last year, during the Puja season, the revenue was Rs 61 lakh. This October alone, we crossed Rs 71 lakh. We are hopeful that the revenue will rise in the coming days,” said Vijay Kumar, the Director of the park.

Bengal Safari Park sources stated that the much-awaited Lion Safari was initially scheduled to be launched before the 2025 Puja season. However, it was delayed after the Central Zoo Authority flagged certain infrastructural gaps in the enclosure and related facilities.

Following CZA’s guidelines, all required upgrades and corrections have now been completed. The park has reapplied for approval and if granted on time, the Lion Safari is expected to open early 2026.

The park currently houses a lion pair—Suraj and Tanya—brought from Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoo in February 2024. The pair welcomed three cubs earlier this year, increasing excitement surrounding the upcoming Lion Safari. The Park received 18 new animals from Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo. After undergoing a mandatory quarantine period to adapt to their new environment, these animals will be open for public viewing from early December.

The new arrivals include: a pair of Himalayan black bears, two pairs of painted storks, one pair of spoonbills, one pair of female gharials, three pairs of green iguanas. With these additions and the expected launch of the Lion Safari, authorities anticipate a bustling winter season filled with excitement and increased tourist footfall.