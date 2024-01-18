Bengal Safari Park adopts spl measures to protect animals

Siliguri: Authorities of Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri are taking special measures to protect animals from excessive cold in winter. Many animals were provided with room heaters and their diet has also been changed.



Meanwhile, wooden planks have been used on cemented floors.

Animals are being provided food with high protein to increase their immunity.

Special care has been taken for Royal Bengal Tigers, Leopards, Mandrills and Hoolock Gibbon.

Animals are being released for safari in turns. Arrangements have been made for elephants as well.

“Different measures are adopted for different animals. 24 hours monitoring is being done. All the animals are in good health,” said Sourav Choudhury, the Member Secretary of State Zoo Authority.

Over the past few days, people have been experiencing excessive cold. Most of the days, the temperature in Siliguri goes below 20 degrees during the day. At night, it plunges close to 10 degrees.

The measures include wooden planks being placed on cemented floors at all carnivores’ night shelters so that animals’ paws do not come directly in contact with the cold or frosted floors and the park authorities are using oil radiation heaters at Hoolock Gibbon night shelter.

In exotic monkey night shelters, they are using hot air blowers in cold hours of night.

For aviary units, dry leaves and wood chips have been arranged. Hatisaals have been covered for elephants.

More meat is being provided to all carnivores, including bears. For reptiles, they have selectively pruned and trimmed leaves to let in more sunlight. Aviary diet now has more nuts and oil seeds.

Park authorities will take further steps as per the advice of doctors based on weather conditions.