Bengal rushes team to accident site; CM monitoring situation

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is personally monitoring the situation after the railway accident in Balasore. The state government has opened emergency control room numbers. The Bengal government was also sending a 5-6 members team led by the senior Cabinet minister Manas Bhunia to the spot. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held an emergency meeting after the railway accident.



Banerjee tweeted: “Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people’s sake.” “Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated. We are sending a 5- 6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with the Chief Secretary and other senior officers,” Banerjee further tweeted. The Bengal government has been coordinating with the Odisha government and South Eastern Railway. Several trains including Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, Howrah-SMVB Superfast Express, Howrah-Chennai Mail, Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express, Shalimar-Sambalpur Express, Santragachi-Puri Special Express and Sealdah Puri Duronto Express have been cancelled due to the derailment at Bahanaga Bazar Station of Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway.

Following helpline number at ten stations have been opened: 033-26382217 for Howrah, 8972073925 and 9332392339 for Kharagpur, 8249591559 and 9798418322 for Balasore, 9903370746 for Shalimar, 8109289460 and 8340649469 for Santragachi, 7894099579 and 9337116373 for Bhadrak, 9676974398 for Jajpur Keonjhar Road, 8455889917 for Cuttack, 06742534027 for Bhubaneswar, and 6370108046 and 06742492245 for Khudra Road.