Bengal reshuffles 12 IAS, 160 WBCS officers ahead of Assembly polls

Kolkata: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the West Bengal government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle.

According to a notification from Nabanna, 12 IAS officers — including two serving as Additional District Magistrates (ADM) and three at the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) rank — have been reshuffled.

The state has also transferred 160 WBCS officers, while 28 WBCS (Executive) officers have been appointed as Deputy Magistrate and Deputy Collector (on probation).

Sumit Gupta, who was currently working as Municipal Commissioner of KMC, has been appointed as Director of Land Records and Survey (DLRS), West Bengal, along with additional charge of District Election Officer(DEO), Kolkata South.

Nikhil Nirmal, who was the Managing Director of West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (WBSIDCL) has been appointed as District Magistrate of Nadia, while Surendra Kumar Meena, serving as the District Magistrate of North Dinajpur, has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

Anshul Gupta, who was serving as CEO KMDA, has been assigned the charge of DEO Kolkata North along with additional charge of Commissioner of KMC.

Siyad N, serving as District Magistrate (DM) Bankura, has been posted as DM, North 24-Parganas, while Aneesh Dasgupta has been removed from DM Nadia and has been assigned the charge of Bankura.

Shevale Abhijit Tukaram serving as Special Secretary, Animal Resources Development Department, has been transferred as the District Magistrate of Alipurduar.

Tanvir Afzal , a WBCS (Exe) officer of the 1994 batch who was acting as Member Secretary in West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes has been appointed as DM of North Dinajpur.

Rajesh Pandey, serving as Additional Chief Secretary of MSME and Textiles department has been given the additional charge of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR) department.

Four reshuffles have also been made in IPS ranks. IG (Organisation) Rishikesh Meena has been posted as IG (Provisioning), while Imran Wahab, who was serving as IG (Provisioning), has been assigned the charge of IG, Enforcement of the state police.

Sheesh Ram Jhajharia has been appointed as IG (Organisation) while Akhilesh Chaturvedi, who was serving as IG in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been posted as the Director of Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy in Barrackpore.