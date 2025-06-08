Bengal reports 71 new Covid infections, 693 active cases
Kolkata: West Bengal reported 71 new cases of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The new cases were reported since Saturday and there was no death due to the disease during this period. Altogether 53 recoveries were registered in the state which took the total number of active cases to 693, it said. "The situation in West Bengal is under control. These cases are having mild symptoms," a state health department official said.
