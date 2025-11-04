Bengal rejoices as India’s women lift first cricket World Cup trophy

KOLKATA: For 12-year-old Anusuya Mitra, watching Harmanpreet Kaur lift India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup trophy wasn’t just a historic moment, it was personal. A student of a cricket academy in Khardah, North 24-Parganas, Anusuya has always loved the game, but Sunday’s win felt like her own.

Her father, Abhishek, who once wasn’t too keen on his only daughter chasing cricket dreams, couldn’t hide his smile this time. Speaking over the phone from Odisha, where he’s posted for work, he said: “I will support Anusuya in whatever she wants to do on the field.”

For Jhulan Goswami, India’s legendary pacer, the win opened a new era for women’s cricket. As Bengal’s very own ‘Chakdaha girl’ watched Kaur and Smriti Mandhana hand her the trophy, she broke down. “For many facing challenges, this achievement will ignite dreams and showcase what’s possible through dedication and sport,” she said.

Former Bengal Ranji-winning captain Sambaran Banerjee called this win “oxygen” for the aspiring women cricketers. He credited the BCCI’s pay parity decision for setting the stage. This World Cup win has a Bengal connection too. Richa Ghosh, India’s wicketkeeper-batter, who smashed a quickfire 34 off 24 balls with three fours and two sixes, belongs to Siliguri. Banerjee pointed out that this is the first time a Bengali has been part of a World Cup-winning team. “It’s a watershed moment for Bengal cricket,” he said. The celebrations went beyond the pitch. Actors and politicians poured in their love. National Award-winning actress Rituparna Sengupta called it a “historic moment.” “Till now, men’s cricket ruled the spotlight, but today the women showed how they can create history. This win will inspire women across the country,” she said.

Bengal CM also took to social media and said how this tournament will inspire generations of young girls.

“The fight they showed and the command they displayed throughout the tournament will be an inspiration for generations of young girls.

You have proved that you are a world-class team at the apex level and you gave us some absolutely brilliant moments. You are our heroes. Many bigger victories await you in the future. We stand with you,” she said.