Bengal records lower hit-and-run incidents compared to population

Kolkata: West Bengal has recorded a lower share of hit-and-run cases relative to its population compared with several major states.



According to data tabled in the Lok Sabha, the state’s share stood at about 2.1 per cent of the national total of 68,584 cases in 2024. West Bengal, the fourth most populous in the country with over 9.1 crore people as per the 2011 Census, reported 1,447 hit-and-run cases in 2024 (provisional), placing it outside the top tier of states with the highest such incidents.

In contrast, states with comparable or smaller populations reported higher numbers. Madhya Pradesh, with a population of about 7.26 crore, recorded 12,453 cases, the highest in the country. Uttar Pradesh reported 11,209 cases, while Maharashtra (6,485), Tamil Nadu (5,799) and Bihar (5,759) also registered higher figures.

However, cases in the state have risen from 1,180 in 2020 to 1,447 in 2024, with yearly figures of 1,204 in 2021, 1,314 in 2022 and 1,251 in 2023, reflecting a moderate increase over five years. At the national level, cases increased from 53,623 in 2020 to 68,584 in 2024.

However, compensation claims under the Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022, remain low in the state. In 2025–2026 (till February 28), 41 claims were registered and nine settled. The corresponding figures were six registered and one settled in 2023–2024, and five registered with nine settled in 2024–2025, reflecting the disposal of pending claims from previous years.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said a fixed compensation of Rs 2 lakh is provided in case of death and Rs 50,000 for grievous injury under the scheme, which came into effect from April 1, 2022. Applications are processed at the sub-divisional level with a one-month timeline for decisions, and payments are routed through the General Insurance Council.

The ministry said steps have been taken to streamline procedures and reduce delays in claim settlement across states.