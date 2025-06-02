Bengal records 44 new Covid-19 cases

Kolkata: West Bengal registered 44 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 331, they said. Nine patients recovered from the contagion during the period, according to the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A state health department official said in the past seven days, Bengal has witnessed a spurt in the number of active coronavirus cases, with 319 people testing positive for the virus.