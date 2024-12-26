Bengal receives Rs 2.5K cr investment proposals from entrepreneurs

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has received investment proposals worth around Rs 2,500 crore from the participating entrepreneurs of South 24-Parganas and Kolkata which is expected to cross Rs 6,000 crore in the coming years generating employment close to 70,000 (direct and indirect).

The Department of MSME & Textiles that has been organising Synergy & Business Facilitation Conclave across the state held a similar event at Maheshtala involving South 24-Parganas and Kolkata on Tuesday that saw the participation of more than 450 entrepreneurs.

The slew of projects lined up for the two districts in the days to come includes a food processing Entrepreneurship Hub Industrial Cooperative Society at Bagbazar for the purchase of machines and tools. An amount of Rs 7.13 lakh was sanctioned and the project is expected to provide direct and indirect benefits to 55 people.

The state has further sanctioned Rs 21 lakh in favour of Kumartuli Mrit Shilpo Entrepreneurship Hub Industrial Cooperative for the procurement of machines and tools. Tendering is under process. This will benefit about 400 artisans directly & indirectly.

Three readymade garment clusters of Canning-I, Kulpi, and Budge Budge-II blocks were supported with tailoring machines and accessories involving Rs 48 lakh to facilitate the manufacturing of school uniforms. As a result, 1040 women will be benefitted.

A common facility centre (CFC) has been set up for the Janbazar Leather Shoe Cluster. Civil construction of the CFC is complete, and machines were procured.

The centre has been set up under the state fund of about Rs 7.44 crore. Initially, about 500-600 shoemakers will get benefits and the number will increase with time.

A selling hub with 41 stalls were set up for selling firecrackers at Baruipur for Green Firecracker Cluster for Rs 2.47 crore to benefit about 2,500 people engaged in firecracker manufacturing at Baruipur.

Construction of the CPC building has been completed for Jaynagar Moa Hub and a packaging machine was procured.

This 100 per cent state-funded centre has been established at a cost of Rs 1.72 crore. More than 500 moa makers of Jaynagar-I Block will benefit from this centre.

A garment haat at Nungi is being set up by WBSIDCL on 1.5 acre land with provision of 600 stalls involving an investment of Rs 30 crore. Construction is ongoing.

An apparel hub is also being set up under PPP mode which will attract huge investment and generate employment opportunities to thousands of people.

Rajesh Pandey, principal secretary, MSME & Textiles Department made the entrepreneurs aware of the departmental schemes that provides financial assistance like Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme, Banglashree Scheme, Modified Textile Incentive Scheme, SAIP Scheme etc and the response to these schemes was reviewed.