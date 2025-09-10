Bengal receives nearly 10L voter list applications in about two months

Kolkata: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office in Bengal has received nearly 10 lakh voter list applications between June 1 and August 7, with North 24-Parganas leading at over 1.37 lakh applications. South 24-Parganas follows with 95,000, while other districts like Murshidabad, Nadia, Malda, and Darjeeling also reported significant submissions.

About 3.46 lakh applications have been accepted, including some for address changes. Meanwhile, four political parties—CPI(M), BJP, Congress, and Forward Bloc—have submitted opinions on election booth rationalisation.

Bengal currently has 80,681 booths, with 13,816 more likely to be added due to the reduced voter cap per booth. Objections for 1,500 booths will be reviewed before finalisation.