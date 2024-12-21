Bengal receives investment proposals worth Rs 4,650 cr

Kolkata: The state government has received investment proposals of Rs 4,650 crore from the participating entrepreneurs of West and East Burdwan districts and is poised for a total investment of around Rs 10,000 crore in these two districts in the coming years with an employment potential close to 1 lakh.

More than 700 entrepreneurs from different areas in the two districts participated.

The Department of MSME & Textiles which is organising Synergy & Business Facilitation Conclave across the state, held the event at Durgapur involving two districts – West Burdwan and East Burdwan.

Among major projects in the pipeline is the development of a ‘Mega Handloom Cluster’ covering Dhatrigram, Purbasthali and Katwa-block of East Burdwan.

The total estimated project cost is Rs 35.33 crore. This mega cluster shall have a pre and post-loom facility, printing unit, dyeing unit, design centre and apparel manufacturing unit.

Once implemented, the handloom weavers Dhatrigram, Purbasthali and Katwa-I Block will be greatly benefitted.

Two state-aided private parks are being developed at Andal in West Burdwan on 43.40 acres of land under the SAIP scheme of the state government.

A total of 61 MSME units are likely to be accommodated in these parks.

The development cost is about Rs 15 crore besides investment potential of Rs 150 crore by MSME units. Employment potential is 1,000.

West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC) is developing an industrial park at Dharma, Asansol on 7 acre land involving Rs 14.51 crore. Development of infrastructure work is in progress and so far 55 per cent work has been completed. It is expected that entrepreneurs will use this infrastructure for setting up MSMEs.

West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBK&VIB) has implemented a project on water hyacinth at Purbasthali-I block in East Burdwan at Rs 75.18 lakh.

The facility of the project includes a common facility centre for training and production of advanced and diversified eco-friendly products from water hyacinth. The implementation of the project will benefit 200 people.

In 2024-25 during April- September ’2024, bank lending to MSMEs in these two districts was estimated at Rs. 7,371 crore. Up to November, a total of 4,757 loan applications have been approved by banks in these two districts under the Bhabishyat Credit Card scheme. The sanctioned amount is Rs 114.29 crore.

The event was inaugurated and presided over by Chandranath Sinha, Minister in charge of MSME & Textiles department in the presence of other senior officials from the districts and the department.