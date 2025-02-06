Bengal biz summit 2025 secures investment proposals worth Rs 4.40 lakh crore: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said West Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during the two-day business conclave this year, and asserted that the state remains a "prime destination" for investors. Addressing the concluding session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Banerjee said that a total of 212 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent were signed across various sectors, underlining the state’s potential as an investment destination. “We have received investment proposals amounting to Rs 4, 40,595 lakh crore during the two-day event. This will create thousands of job opportunities in West Bengal,” she said.

The "overwhelming response" to BGBS 2025 is a testament to Bengal’s "growing economic potential", Banerjee said. The chief minister highlighted her government's development efforts since 2011, stating that these initiatives have helped 1.72 crore people rise above the poverty line in the state. "Our continued focus on infrastructure, industry, and social welfare has yielded results,” she said. In the 2023 edition of BGBS, Banerjee had said that West Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 3.76 lakh crore. A key highlight of this year’s summit was the investment commitment from Reliance Industries, with its Chairman Mukesh Ambani pledging to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the state by the end of the decade. "Today, in less than a decade, our investments in Bengal have increased 20 times, and we have invested over Rs 50,000 crore. Mamat Didi, we shall double this investment by the end of this decade. Our investments have created over one lakh direct jobs," Ambani said at the inaugural session of the event on Wednesday.

The summit witnessed other significant announcements, including the unveiling of a global centre of excellence for artificial intelligence by ITC in New Town area of Kolkata. JSW Group also made a strong commitment to Bengal, with chairman Sajjan Jindal announcing a Rs 16,000-crore investment to develop a 1,600 MW power project at Salboni. Jindal stated that the company plans to double its capacity in the future with an additional investment of a similar scale. The summit saw participation of leading industrialists, policymakers, and international delegates, reinforcing Bengal’s position as a key investment hub in eastern India.