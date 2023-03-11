‘Bengal received investment of over Rs 47,000 cr in 2021-2022’

Kolkata: Bengal has received Rs 47746.62 crore in private investments in 2021-22 and it has emerged as a favourite destination for investors, said a report jointly prepared by the MSME Export Promotion Council and the Confederation of Organic Food Producers and Marketing Agency.



Various projects worth Rs 23,880 crore will be completed in the 2022-23 financial year, the report said. Both institutions have recently published the survey report. During the publication of the report on Friday, the MSME Export Promotion Council Chairman DS Rawat said there will be a huge investment in some of the undergoing projects in the year 2022-23.

According to a report published in February, in 2021-22, projects worth Rs 47,746.62 crore were announced out of which projects worth Rs 12,247.25 crore have been completed.

State government has revitalised projects worth Rs 10,536.81 crore. Six major projects have been completed in the state each having an investment of Rs 4,160 crore. Works have been mostly completed in infrastructure projects which is around 61 per cent of the total announced investment projects.

Incidentally, the districts in Jangalmahal have seen a major development in the MSME sector. West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram districts of Bengal are expected to have an investment close to about Rs 2,840 crore in the next 2-3 years with an employment potential for about 13,000 people. West Midnapore will have Rs 2010 crore, East Midnapore Rs 521 crore and Jhargram Rs 306 crore. Apart from this, an investment worth over Rs 8,200 crore is also expected from large industries.

Another proposal for setting up of a common facility for carpet weavers of Moyna in East Midnapore was received for which also the Director of Textiles was asked to submit necessary documentation quickly,” a senior official of MSME department said.