‘Bengal received an unusual distribution of rainfall this season’

Kolkata: Bengal has received an unusual distribution of rainfall in September due to a weak monsoon with Kolkata receiving a 60 per cent surplus against its normal count of 318mm.



The rest of South Bengal has, however, received normal rain. A delayed monsoon withdrawal is likely to keep temperatures low and skies overcast for most of October. The monsoon this year may retreat by or after October 20, coinciding with Durga Puja festivities, believe weather experts.

A delayed withdrawal of monsoon, coupled with the frequent formation of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal in September, helped make up for the rain deficiency in the past three months.

According to the MeT office, Kolkata registered 10 per cent rain deficit in August, 60 per cent in July and 38 per cent in June. Weather experts are apprehending that a delayed monsoon withdrawal across Bengal could be a dampener on Durga Puja festivities. The monsoon usually retreats across the rest of India on September 17 but lingers in Bengal till October 10.

“According to data, for the last few years, weak monsoons have resulted in a September surplus, which carries over into the following month. It is possible that monsoon this year may retreat by or after October 20, dampening puja festivities in the state,” a weather official said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre’s report said that monsoon retreat for the whole country has been increasingly delayed in the last few years. Between 2017 and 2020, the withdrawal date has been pushed back by as much as 22 days. There are new circulations and low-pressure areas over many parts of the country and hence there are no symptoms of monsoon withdrawal at this stage.

The Alipore MeT office has already predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts on Saturday and Sunday due to a low pressure that will form over Bay-of-Bengal and will gradually gain strength.