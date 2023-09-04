Bengal real estate body warns unorganised small-time builders against RERA violation

kolkata: In the wake of the increasing number of complaints against small-time unorganised real estate developers, CREDAI Bengal has warned them against violation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) and advocated for blacklisting such promoters.



Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim frequently receives complaints from citizens against developers handing over to buyers new properties without completion certificates (CC).

According to a KMC official: “Without completion certificate, the buyer can never know whether certain mandatory criterions have been fulfilled, such as obtaining a fire clearance, permission for water and drainage lines.”

“In several cases, promoters delay in handing over flats and then out of pressure from buyers to rush into the new flat, hand over the keys although the property is yet to be fully developed with provisions of elevator and other amenities,” the official said. KMC had written to the state government making CC compulsory for registration of a property.

Most such complaints concern properties developed on two to three cottah of land which now are covered under RERA.

Addressing the issue, Sushil Mohta, CREDAI West Bengal president, said: “More awareness is needed among buyers who should know that strict action will be taken against any developer who is found violating the rules. One needs to just complain to WBRERA in case they do not receive the completion certificate or it is an illegal construction.”

Mohta said that CREDAI itself has been solving several disputes between developers and buyers. “We put up a stall in state government’s ‘Kreta Suraksha Mela’ every year just to make buyers aware of certain vital points relating to purchase of property” he said. He advised that a consumer should at least do basic background check to find out if the developer is a CREDAI member or if the project is RERA approved.

Asked if unorganised small developers are spoiling the story, he said that these developers are welcome to do business but they should abide by the rule of land, building rules or the RERA laws. “If one is violating, he has to go out of business. He has no right to do business. Nobody has right to play with public money. Responsibility must be there” he remarked.

On green initiatives, he said that the demand for Green Buildings have gone up. “People have become more conscious about environment-friendly projects. Nowadays, 20 per cent of the project area is reserved for green cover. We are using energy saving techniques.”