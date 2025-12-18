Bengal readies 18.61 acres in West Midnapore for industry

Kolkata: Ahead of the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the West Bengal government has initiated a fresh exercise to prepare unallotted land at the Sahachawk Industrial Park in West Midnapore for future industrial use.

Reliable sources confirmed that the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) is inviting proposals to appoint a professional surveying agency for the task.

According to officials, the proposed work involves the physical demarcation of 18.61 acres of unallotted land within the Sahachawk Industrial Park and the preparation of detailed layout maps in line with land schedules available with WBIDC. The move is aimed at creating clearly defined plots and ensuring smooth physical handover of land to entrepreneurs when allotments are made.

Sahachawk Industrial Park, located in the Kharagpur area of West Midnapore spans around 353.52 acres and already houses several operational industrial units, including firms in the steel and allied sectors.

A WBIDC official said the exercise will include on-ground identification of plots, fixing of boundary markers, preparation of site plans and layout maps, and integration of field survey data with existing land records. The selected agency will also be required to maintain physical possession of the land until allotment is completed in favour of entrepreneurs.

Industry department sources said the demarcation of the remaining unallotted land is a necessary step to avoid boundary-related disputes and delays once new allotments are issued. The industrial park is accessible via National Highway-6 and is well connected by the South Eastern Railway network. Officials said that these connectivity advantages have made the park suitable for manufacturing and allied industrial activities.

An official said the initiative forms part of the state’s broader effort to streamline land management at industrial parks outside the Kolkata region and to make land readily available for investors in a transparent and orderly manner. The exercise, the official added, will help ensure that land can be handed over without ambiguity once entrepreneurs are selected.