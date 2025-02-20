Bengal ranks second in elephant attack fatalities: Union Ministry

Jalpaiguri: Bengal ranks second among Indian states in deaths caused by elephant attacks, according to data from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The report, covering the last five years, highlights that nearly 90 per cent of these fatalities in the state occur in North Bengal, particularly in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Siliguri subdivisions.

In 2023, Odisha recorded the highest number of elephant-related deaths at 148, followed by 97 in Bengal. The numbers increased in 2024, with Odisha reporting 154 fatalities and Bengal 99. Jharkhand recorded 87 deaths last year. The data was presented by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A year-wise breakdown shows fluctuations in fatalities. In 2020, Odisha recorded 117 deaths, while Bengal reported 116. The toll in Bengal dropped to 47 in 2021 but rose again to 77 in 2022. The increasing trend in 2023 and 2024 underscores the growing human-elephant conflict in the region.

The Union Ministry has recommended forming rapid response teams (QRTs) along elephant corridors to monitor conflict zones. The report suggests increasing financial compensation for victims from

Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and planting crops like chili, lemongrass and khus grass in affected areas, as these are not consumed by elephants.

India has 150 designated elephant corridors across 15 elephant ranges, with 85 identified as critical habitats. North Bengal alone has 25 such corridors, making it a key conflict zone. The report also highlights ongoing awareness campaigns in various states.

Experts have raised concerns over public behaviour during elephant intrusions. Joydeep Kundu, State Wildlife Board member, noted that crowds gather to record videos, provoking the animals and making them more aggressive.

“The recent incident in Apalchand, Malbazar, proves this. Even with Section 144, controlling crowds is difficult. A joint effort by the Forest department, police and community leaders is needed to educate the public,” Kundu said.

Bhaskar JV, Chief Forester of North Bengal, stated that awareness campaigns have already begun. “We are working to educate communities on coexisting with wildlife,” he said.