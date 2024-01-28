Bengal ranks 1st in paddy cultivation: Min

Kolkata: State Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that Bengal has ranked 1st in paddy cultivation and 2nd in potato cultivation after Uttar Pradesh. He was attending the inauguration of “Sabala Mela” at New Town.



Chattopadhyay also said that Uttar Pradesh has double the land area of what Bengal has. If land area comes into consideration Bengal produces the highest amount of potatoes. “Reserve Bank of India report said that farmers’ income has gone up three times under the Mamata Banerjee government. He further added that Bengal is set to emerge to be number 1 in the MSME sector.

The purpose of the fair is to create and enhance self-employment opportunities for women and unemployed youths of Bengal. The initiative of the Self Help Group and Self Employment department has gained momentum in the direction towards empowerment of women.

The fair is being organised to promote self-help groups. The Sabala Mela in New Town will end on February 4. There are about 260 stalls at the fair and “Karigari Hat” has been set up where 20 artisans would produce and sell handicrafts thereby showcasing their unique skills. A food court has been erected comprising 20 stalls.