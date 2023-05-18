Bengal pushes to increase cataract surgeries in districts

The state Health department directed the Chief Medical Officers of health (CMoHs) in the districts to ensure the number of cataract surgeries goes up in the state-run hospitals under their jurisdiction.

The Health department has recently held a review meeting at Swasthya Bhawan in this regard.

The CMoHs have been urged to set a certain deadline for cataract operation in the district hospitals within three months.

In its endeavour to eradicate vision impairment in Bengal, more than 10 lakh cataract surgeries have been

performed under ‘Chokher Alo’ initiative since its launch in 2021.

The Health department has urged the officials to increase the cataract surgeries in the medical college hospitals as well in the districts.

In some places, the number of operations dropped.

To reach out to the people in the remote areas, the state Health department recently held a special campaign under the ‘Chokher Alo’ scheme where screening sessions were held, followed by fast-tracking of cataract surgery for the patients and the distribution of

free spectacles.

Health department organized camps in each selected Gram Panchayats and upper primary health centres for patients above 50 years.

The main focus of the move is to detect and tag cataract cases for free-of-cost surgery at the nearest government hospitals.

It aims to reach vulnerable locations across Bengal. The scheme is carried out in all the districts.

Special camps are being organised to give further impetus to the scheme.

The project provides free eyecare, including cataract surgery, spectacles and eye check-up for all.

A senior official of the state government said: “We have launched this project. Under this project, poor and elderly people can undergo free cataract surgery. We will also provide free spectacles to

the people.”