Bengal propels industrial vision with ‘shopping festival’ as focus shifts to economic growth

Kolkata: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government remains steadfast in its mission to transform Bengal into a thriving industrial centre, was the message that went out to the industry captains during Thursday’s meeting at Nabanna.



Following the resounding success of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the recent Lok Sabha elections, securing 29 out of 42 seats, efforts are now once again underway to attract investors and foster an environment conducive to robust industrial growth.

In its endeavour, the state government will present Bengal through a captivating ‘shopping festival’ at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town, scheduled to take place from September 20 to October 6, just before the festivities of Durga Puja commence.

The festival will focus on handicrafts, handlooms, textiles and food processing among others.

According to sources, during Thursday’s meeting, it was decided that the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) will not be held this year and will return in 2025. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously announced that BGBS would now take place biennially.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Banerjee chaired a meeting with industry leaders and representatives from chambers of commerce at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

In the meeting, Banerjee, it was learnt, assured industry captains that land would not be an issue for industrial ventures in the state, citing the availability of a state land bank.

An iron and steel company that requested land for a new project was assured that land would be provided at Raghunathpur in Purulia.

Banerjee highlighted the development of four economic corridors, which are expected to significantly boost the state’s industrial sector. She emphasised the importance of increasing exports from Bengal and urged industry leaders to work with the government to create a roadmap for exporting local iconic products.

An industrialist, on conditions of anonymity, mentioned that the Chief Minister stressed upon the development of the food processing sector as a priority and encouraged investment in this area. Sources at Nabanna revealed that the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the industrialists for their support in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the Trinamool Congress secured 29 of the 42 seats in Bengal. She reiterated her government’s commitment to supporting the industrial sector.

Prominent industry figures, including Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Harsh Neotia, Sanjay Budhia and C K Dhanuka, were among those present at the meeting.