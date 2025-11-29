Bengal prepares 355 acres Hind Motor land for industry

Kolkata: Ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the West Bengal government has initiated preparatory work for developing 354.991 acres of land in the Hind Motor area for future industrial use.

The decision also comes at a time when the state government is scheduled to hold a high-level business conclave in Kolkata on December 18 to highlight the state’s industrial progress and new investment prospects. This will be ahead of the BGBS in February 2026.

Sources said the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) is set to carry out a comprehensive topographic and grid-contour survey across the site.

The survey is the first formal step in the state’s standard process of preparing land for industrial activity.

According to officials, the state’s objective is to systematically map and document the terrain before planning infrastructure, utilities and the eventual division of the land into plots. It was learnt that a master plan will be drawn. The work includes detailed topographical mapping, contour and spot-level measurements, superimposition of survey data onto mouza maps and the installation of DGPS-based reference pillars across the site.

Officials said this technical groundwork is essential to ensure accuracy in future land demarcation and to avoid disputes when plots are allotted. As part of the exercise, the surveyor will also identify key physical features of the project area, including existing boundaries, natural gradients, drainage lines and connective access points, in order to support later engineering design.

Sources in WBIDC said the survey will additionally map the location of significant infrastructure around the site, such as the nearest railway station, electric sub-station and state or national highways. The data will help planners assess logistical advantages and constraints before finalising land-use layouts under the master plan.

The Hind Motor area, which falls under the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority region, is connected to the Grand Trunk Road and the Hind Motor Railway Station, making it suitable for light and medium-scale industrial activity, the officials added. They said the site visit requirements outlined in the project mandate will also ensure that survey teams verify on-ground conditions before submitting drawings. Officials added that the state sees the Hind Motor tract as a strategically located parcel that can support future industrial expansion once planning, mapping and plot formation are completed.