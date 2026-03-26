Bengal polls turn into ‘talent show’ as netas cook, shave & plough fields

Kolkata: Want a haircut? Or maybe a shave or a hot meal? Welcome to ‘Netas Got Talent’, a reality show in West Bengal’s election season. In the quest for votes, the nominated candidates from various political parties are making rotis, ploughing fields and are even becoming a barber.



The BJP, in particular, has leaned strongly into this hands-on style. In Birbhum, BJP’s Anup Saha grabbed attention by shaving a voter at a roadside stall, an act that quickly went viral. In Bidhannagar, BJP’s Dr Shardwata Mukherjee campaigned with a katla fish in hand to counter rumours around food habits. BJP candidate Biman Ghosh in Pursura was seen ploughing a field during his campaign. BJP candidate Gopal Chandra Saha from the Malda was seen stepping into muddy fields to harvest potatoes alongside farmers.

On the other hand, during campaigning, TMC candidate Mita Bag from Arambagh was seen helping a voter dry cow dung cakes. TMC’s Partha Hazari cooked rotis in a voter’s home after finding there was no gas, while Naresh Chandra Bauri tried a blindfolded “handi phod” during Eid celebrations. TMC’s Humayun Kabir served tea to voters.

Taking a dig, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “When BJP candidates come to campaign, make them clean your homes, massage your hands and feet, shave your beard and

cut your hair.”

In Bengal’s elections, earlier nominated candidates used to visit the house of the voters and dine, but now they are providing household services and these videos are viral on social media, with the netizens lapping it up with humour.

As the assembly polls draw closer, one thing is clear: in Bengal, politics is no longer just about promises. It’s about performance. And right now, the campaign trail looks less like a battleground and more like a fully booked service centre.