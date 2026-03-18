Bengal polls: Trinamool fields record 52 women candidates

Kolkata: “We always have an inclusive approach towards women in politics,” stated party chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced 52 women candidates for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.



This marks the highest number of female nominees fielded by the party so far. In comparison, TMC had fielded 50 women candidates in the 2021 Assembly polls, 41 in 2016, and 31 in 2011, when it had contested 238 seats in alliance with the Congress.

The increase underscores the party’s continued emphasis on women’s representation and empowerment in politics. “A total of 95 candidates belong to reserved categories, of whom 78 are from the Scheduled Castes and 17 are from the Scheduled Tribes. Additionally, 47 minority candidates are contesting the 2026 elections on the Trinamool Congress ticket,” the party announced while releasing the candidate list from Banerjee’s Kalighat residence on Tuesday.

Among the prominent women candidates, Mamata Banerjee will once again contest from Bhawanipore. Shashi Panja has been renominated from Shyampukur.

Notably, her residence was attacked and vandalised on the day of the Prime Minister’s rally. After receiving the ticket, Panja said: “I have worked tirelessly for the Shyampukur area. We have utilised 100% of the funds allocated for this region. The rest will be judged by the people.”

The list also features Swapna Barman, the Asian Games gold medallist who recently joined TMC and has been fielded from Rajganj, marking her electoral debut. Additionally, Shreya Pandey has been nominated from Maniktala. She is the daughter of late TMC MLA Sadhan Pandey and is associated with the film industry. The party has also reposed faith in celebrity candidates such as Sayantika Bandopadhyay, Lovely Maitra, and Aditi Munshi.

With a record 52 women candidates, the TMC has significantly outpaced its rivals in terms of female representation.

In comparison, the BJP has fielded only 11 women candidates out of 144 seats, while the Left has nominated 28 women out of 192 declared seats. The numbers underline TMC’s continued emphasis on gender inclusivity, positioning it ahead of other major players in the state’s electoral landscape.