Bengal polls: EC to deploy 3K more armed personnel

Kolkata: To ensure peaceful polling in Bengal, the EC has decided to deploy 3,000 armed police personnel from other states, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, supplementing the already substantial presence of central forces for the first phase of elections slated for April 23, a senior official said on Monday.



“Given the sensitivity of the elections, it has been decided to augment the existing forces with around 3,000 armed police personnel from other states.

A large contingent of the additional forces will be drawn from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh,” the official stated.

The personnel are expected to start arriving in the state from April 13 in a phased manner, he said.

The commission has already planned the deployment of 2,400 companies of central forces across the state, he said.

Meanwhile, the EC rejected a plea by former Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, who sought to be relieved from his newly assigned role as a police observer in Tamil Nadu, citing medical reasons and directed him to assume charge by Monday,

sources said.