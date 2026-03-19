Bengal polls: EC directs tight coordination among Central Forces

Kolkata: The Election Commission has directed tight coordination among central forces deployed for Bengal Assembly elections, a senior.



Under the new directives, all Central security personnel, including those from the CRPF, BSF, CISF and other forces,

will operate under a single command structure at the district level.

“We are setting up district force coordinators in every district to ensure that all central forces work together efficiently under one roof,” a senior EC official reportedly said.

Nearly 2,500 central companies are expected to be deployed across the state, he added.

Ahead of polling, the director generals of the respective forces will visit the state to hold preparatory meetings and communicate the

commission’s guidelines.

“The primary objective is to ensure that personnel from different forces act in a coordinated manner and carry out their duties smoothly during the elections,” the official added.

The poll body also made it clear that no political party should extend hospitality to any Central Force member.

“All arrangements for food and accommodation must be provided by the EC and the state administration so that personnel do not depend on anyone else and can perform their duties impartially,” the official said.

In line with these preparations, a high-level meeting was held on Wednesday at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to review overall election readiness.

The meeting was attended by state special observer NK Mishra, DGP Siddhinath Gupta, ADG (Law and Order) Ajay Mukund Ranade, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nanda, and several other senior police officers, including those responsible for coordinating central forces and the IG of Traffic.

The discussions focused on law and order, deployment of central forces, and identification of sensitive areas.

“The Commission has asked for details on the current strength of the state police.

Based on this, the final plan for central force deployment will be drawn up,” the DGP told reporters after the meeting.

Elections for the 294-member Assembly are scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.