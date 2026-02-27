Bengal polls: 240 companies of central forces to be deployed from March 1

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India has finalised a district-wise plan for the initial deployment of 240 companies of central armed paramilitary forces in West Bengal ahead of the announcement of the Assembly elections.



According to sources in the poll body, deployment will begin on March 1.

North 24-Parganas will receive the highest allocation, with 30 companies to be stationed across its three police districts and two commissionerates. Kolkata has been allotted 12 companies.

Murshidabad will see 16 companies deployed across its two police districts, while Howrah will receive 15 companies covering both the police district and commissionerate. South 24-Parganas has also been allocated 15 companies across its three police districts.

East Midnapore and Hooghly will get 14 companies each. Malda and Nadia have been allotted 12 companies each to maintain pre-poll law and order. In North Bengal, North Dinajpur will receive 11 companies and South Dinajpur 10. Nine companies have been earmarked for the Darjeeling hills, Siliguri and Cooch Behar.

Eight companies will be stationed in East Burdwan. Seven companies each will be deployed in Bankura, Birbhum, West Burdwan, West Midnapore and Jalpaiguri.

Purulia, Jhargram and Alipurduar will receive five companies each, while Kalimpong has been allotted three companies.

In total, 240 companies will be deployed across 23 districts, covering 35 police districts and commissionerates. The forces include 110 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force, 55 of the Border Security Force, 21 of the Central Industrial Security Force, 27 of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and 27 of the Sashastra Seema Bal.

Each company will comprise at least 72 personnel, in accordance with directives issued earlier by the Union Home Ministry.

The Commission has indicated that another 240 companies will be deployed by March 10. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on February 28, followed by supplementary lists. Statewide deployment of central forces will begin the day after publication of the final roll.

During the last Assembly elections, held in eight phases, around 1,100 companies of central forces were deployed. So far, the Commission has announced the deployment of 480 companies for the upcoming polls.