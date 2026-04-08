Bengal polls: 1,586 candidates file nominations from 152 seats

Kolkata: A total of 1,586 candidates filed their nominations from 152 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, which are going to the polls in the first phase of elections scheduled on April 23. Monday was the last day for filing nominations for the first phase in West Bengal.



In the 2021 Assembly polls, 1062 candidates had contested.

However, since some of these candidates have filed more than one nomination form, the total of nomination forms received by the Commission till Monday evening stood at 2,304. According to sources, as per the rules of the Election Commission of India (ECI), one candidate can file more than one nomination and also from more than one Constituency.

“However, the 1,586 candidates that are in the fray till Monday night might get reduced at the end of scrutiny and the withdrawal of nomination papers,” said a senior EC official. The date of scrutiny is scheduled on April 7, while the last day for withdrawal of the nominations for the first phase of polling is April 9.

Karandighi Constituency under North Dinajpur has accounted for 29 nominations; the highest in the state, followed by Bagmundi in Purulia, Cooch Behar (Dakshin) and Cooch Behar (Uttar) each witnessing 25 nominations each.

Purulia has accounted for 24 nominations, while Nandigram has recorded 23 nominations.

The least number of candidates who filed their nomination papers this time are from Saltora Assembly Constituency in Bankura district, Chandrakona in West Midnapore district, and Egra in East Midnapore district, with six candidates in the fray from these three seats.

The polling for the second phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal will be on April 29 for the remaining 132 constituencies, with the results

on May 4.