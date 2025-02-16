Bengal police to procure assets for Disaster Management Group ops

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police is procuring more apparatus for its Disaster Management Group (DMG) in order to strengthen the unit.

The tender process for the procurement is completed. Details of the successful bidder are yet to be revealed by the state police. Sources said a notice was issued in January by the Inspector General (IG), Organisation, mentioning that the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal on behalf of the Governor was inviting tenders for procuring various apparatus and objects for the DMG.

There are about 125 items mentioned in the procurement list. Among them are cutters such as chainsaws, axes and similar objects. Several kinds of ropes, lights, protective gears, stretchers etc are on the list. Sophisticated objects like underwater search cameras, breathing apparatus, surface breathing systems etc. will be procured.

Once procured, it will be distributed among the different units of DMG across the state. It will aid them in emergency work situations without any constraints.