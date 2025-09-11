Bengal Police sets up helpline for tourists stranded in Nepal

Kolkata: West Bengal police have set up a dedicated helpline to assist tourists stranded in Nepal, helping them return safely via Darjeeling district.

Announcing the move on X, the police said the helpline will support those travelling back through the Panitanki or Pashupati check-posts.

“West Bengal Police has set up a dedicated helpline for tourists stranded in Nepal. If you or someone you know requires assistance for returning to India through Panitanki or Pashupati check-posts in Darjeeling district, please contact on the numbers given below. Mobile/Whatsapp number: 9147889078. Landline number: 0354-2252057,” the post read. The helpline is operational for both WhatsApp and voice calls, offering tourists a direct line to seek help regarding documentation, travel coordination, and any emergency support required for crossing the border safely. The Darjeeling district administration is also working in coordination with border authorities and Nepalese officials to streamline the process.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured tourists from the state, who have been stranded in the violence-hit Nepal, that her government is actively working to ensure their safe return in a couple of days.