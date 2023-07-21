Bengal police recruitment board announces results for recruitment of Sis, wireless operators

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the final results in respect of two ongoing drives to appoint sub-inspectors of Police and Wireless Operators in the West Bengal Police. The1,088 sub-inspectors selected include 753 SIs of Unarmed Branch, 150 Lady SIs and 185 SIs of Armed Branch. A total of 1,251 wireless operators have been selected which includes 1,126 males and 125 females to be the part of the West Bengal Police Telecommunication network.

