Bengal Police launches portal to trace missing persons

Kolkata: West Bengal Police launched an integrated portal to trace and identify missing persons and unidentified bodies.



On Tuesday, Director General (DG) of the state police, Manoj Malaviya inaugurated the online portal in presence of Additional Director General (ADG), Western Zone, Sanjay Singh, the key person behind making of the online portal styled ‘West Bengal Khoya Paya’. Also, DG (Provisioning), Vivek Sahay, ADG Criminal Investigation Department (CID), R Rajasekaran, ADG, (Headquarter), K Jayaraman and other senior officers of the state police were present.

Superintendents of Police (SP) of all the police units and Commissioners of Police (CP) of all the police commissionerates were present virtually.

Malaviya said that this new online portal will not only help police to trace the missing persons but also help common people as they can upload the initial information of missing persons easily.

“All the police stations of the West Bengal Police are connected and information and picture can be uploaded in real time,” said Malaviya.

Singh, the man behind the making of this portal, informed that cops will be able to upload real-time pictures of the bodies and victims of any accidents whose identity is yet to be established. In the portal, there are specific spaces where pictures can be uploaded and write a short description.

The portal will choose about five pictures using Artificial Intelligence (AI) method and notify cops.

“This portal will help people provide the initial information to the police. Common people will have to upload a picture with a short description. After the successful upload of the pictures and description people will get a token online. After a day they will have to approach the local police station and show the online token following which the lodging of missing diary procedure will be validated,” Singh said.

ADG Western Zone further informed that for the common people there will be no smartphone application but for the police, a smartphone application will be introduced soon. At present work on making the smartphone application for the iOS platform is going on. After the successful completion of this, a similar app for android phones will be introduced.