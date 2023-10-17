Bengal Police issues alert for cyber fraud

Kolkata: The Bengal Police has alerted people about a recent trend of fraud on its social media page to aware people.



According to the alert, the fraudsters may send messages offering an online part time job with good income everyday. The fraudsters usually offer to like and review restaurants on Google against which the person will get a good amount of money from the restaurants starting from Rs 3000 up to Rs 8000 per day.

Police sources informed that the fraudsters often send bulk messages and try to trap people if they call for further inquiry. On the pretext of giving the money for work, they may demand money or ask for documents which may be used to some sort of crime. Police have advised people not to fall for the trap and stay safe. In case people think they have become a victim of any sort of cyber crime, they should reach out to local police immediately.