Bengal police conducts traffic awareness camp for school children

Kolkata: In an effort to raise road safety awareness among young minds, the Chinsurah Traffic Guard organised a unique awareness camp for school children on Thursday. The event, held near Taladanga More in Chinsurah, aimed to teach students about traffic signals, road signs and pedestrian safety.

Traffic Inspector Mandata Shaw and other officials from the Chinsurah Traffic Guard guided the students through an interactive session, explaining the significance of traffic symbols, such as those indicating road turns, speed breakers and U-turns. The children were also introduced to the practical application of these signs during a visit to the busy Khadina More intersection, where they were shown zebra crossings and traffic signals in action.

To reinforce the lessons, a quiz was held at the end of the camp, with prizes awarded to those who answered correctly.

The traffic inspector emphasised that the initiative was part of a broader effort to educate school children about road safety as part of the “Safe Drive Save Life” campaign. The Chandan Nagar Police Commissionerate’s primary goal is to make the city accident-free and this programme, in line with the police commissioner’s directives, is one of many year-round initiatives aimed at promoting road safety, especially among the younger population.