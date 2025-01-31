Kolkata: As Bengal gears up for the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), set to be held on February 5 and 6, the state is poised to unveil a new Defence manufacturing policy spearheaded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The initiative, primarily focused on the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, aims to create a pioneering Defence value chain that will foster the production of Defence equipment.

Notably, the state constitution does not recognise a standalone defence ministry, as defence remains a subject under the jurisdiction of the Centre.

Therefore, a key question arises; Why should one support a defence manufacturing policy at the state level?

According to the sources in the Union Defence ministry: “Defence manufacturing policy would create a defence value chain but it has nothing to do with the Defence ministry. This chain will support the growth of the production of defence equipment.”

There are a number of these equipment manufacturing facilities in Bengal, including Life Rivel Factory, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), and various power equipment sectors.

According to state Power minister Aroop Biswas: “Our manufacturing of various power-related equipment can boost MSME output in the Defence industry. The state government has been in neurocritical communication with the Central Defence ministry and has been supportive of MSME involvement. Furthermore.”

MSME minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has expressed his support for Bengal’s Defence manufacturing strategy project.

In addition, the Union Defence ministry is attempting to look into another Defence-related concern.

India currently has two Defence corridors—one in Chennai and another in Uttar Pradesh. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has proposed the need for an Eastern Defence Corridor to strengthen the region’s defence infrastructure. The key question now is: Where should this Eastern Defense Corridor be located?

According to the state government, Bengal is the ideal location for India’s third Defence corridor. However, Assam’s Chief Minister is actively advocating for his state, engaging with the Prime Minister, Home minister and other key authorities to push for the project in Assam.

Additionally, according to BJP insiders, the Indian government is more likely to reject the idea. Furthermore, certain intelligence suggests that Assam may not be the best location for this project at this point.

Assam is one of eight northeastern states and as a border state with ethnic tensions and insurgencies, it has certain security issues that cannot be disregarded. Even if the Centre may have the last say, Bengal is the best location for the corridor, emphasising all the important details.

Notably, Bengal is already preparing for numerous other projects, such as the policy on Defence manufacturing.

Nabanna has become a key hub for discussions and meetings regarding the project. Reliance is expected to be one of the primary investors, while JSW Steel (Jindal South West Steel) may contribute to the development of an industrial park.

Furthermore, ITS would be essential to the establishment of a finance hub in Bengal’s Newtown neighbourhood which is more likely to happen with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Considering all factors, Bengal is actively driving multiple developmental initiatives, with the BGBS expected to be a highly significant and well-attended event.